What will $1,500 rent you in the Gold Coast, right now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1335 North Lake Shore Dr.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1335 North Lake Shore Dr. (at Ritchie Ct. & E Banks St.). In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management and a business center.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

70 W Burton Pl., #2106




Next, there's this studio apartment located at 70 W Burton Pl. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. In the studio, look for carpeting, high ceilings, plenty of closet space and stainless steel appliances.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and on-site management. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

20 West Goethe St., #200




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 20 West Goethe St. that's going for $1,495 / month. In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
