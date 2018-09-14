What will $1,500 rent you in the Park West, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Park West is currently hovering around $1,650.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
660 W. Wrightwood Ave., #512
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 660 W. Wrightwood Ave., #512. It's listed for $1,495/month.
The unit offers hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
2630 N. Hampden Court, #501
Located at 2630 N. Hampden Court, #501, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,490/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, anticipate a dishwasher, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats are permitted.
685 W. Wrightwood Ave., #1W
Listed at $1,485/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 685 W. Wrightwood Ave., #1W.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and a bay window. The building boasts on-site laundry. Cats are permitted.
536 W. Arlington Place, #118
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 536 W. Arlington Place, #118. It's also listed for $1,485/month.
The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
443 W. Wrightwood Ave., #1205
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 443 W. Wrightwood Ave., #1205. It's listed for $1,475/month.
The sunny apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
