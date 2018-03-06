REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Wrigleyville right now?

3710 North Sheffield Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wrigleyville? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

3710 N. Sheffield Ave.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 3710 North Sheffield Ave.

In the sunny condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3712 N. Sheffield Ave., #404



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 3712 N Sheffield Ave. It's listed for $1,495 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and exposed brick walls. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

3708 N. Sheffield Ave., #407




Lastly, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3708 N Sheffield Ave. that's going for $1,450 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News