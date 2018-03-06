What will $1,500 rent you in Wrigleyville right now?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
3710 N. Sheffield Ave.
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 3710 North Sheffield Ave.
In the sunny condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3712 N. Sheffield Ave., #404
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 3712 N Sheffield Ave. It's listed for $1,495 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and exposed brick walls. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
3708 N. Sheffield Ave., #407
Lastly, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3708 N Sheffield Ave. that's going for $1,450 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.