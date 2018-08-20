What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
30 E. Elm St., #19C (Gold Coast)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 30 E. Elm St., #19C. It's listed for $1,600/month.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the condo, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
33 W. Delaware Place, #21E (Near North)
Here's a studio apartment at 33 W. Delaware Place, #21E that's also going for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts a business center, a door person, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
959 W. Armitage Ave., #2A (Ranch Triangle)
Located at 959 W. Armitage Ave., #2A, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and extra storage space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
545 W. Brompton Ave., #2N (Lake View East)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 545 W. Brompton Ave., #2N.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, bay windows, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, built-in shelves, a porch and marble countertops. Feline companions are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
3420 N. Lake Shore Drive, #18K (Lake View East)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 3420 N. Lake Shore Drive, #18K. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, a sun deck and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
