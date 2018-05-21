What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4170 N. Marine Drive, #5 (Buena Park)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4170 N. Marine Drive. It's listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, there are both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, large windows and built-in storage features. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a door person and storage space.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1828 N. Burling St., #2r (Old Town)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1828 N. Burling St. that's also going for $1,600/month.
The building offers outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a new stove, ample cabinet space and a private porch. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1212 N. LaSalle St., #1508 (Old Town)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1212 N. LaSalle St. It's listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, French doors and stainless steel appliances. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
655 W. Irving Park Road, #1215 (Lakeview)
Located at 655 W. Irving Park Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a door person. The apartment features central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, generous closet space, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a deck and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1800 S. Ashland Ave., #304 (Lower West Side)
Lastly, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 1800 S. Ashland Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Secured entry and bike storage are offered as building amenities.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
