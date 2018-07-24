What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Chicago with a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
720 W. Gordon Terrace (Buena Park)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 720 W. Gordon Terrace.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect to find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and marble countertops. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2909 N. Sheridan Road (Lakeview East)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2909 N. Sheridan Road, #1108 that's also going for $1,600/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a door person and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, air conditioning, generous closet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
860 N. Dewitt Place (Streeterville)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 860 N. Dewitt Place.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a small kitchen island and large window. The building has garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1601 S. Indiana Ave. (South Loop)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1601 S. Indiana Ave. that's going for $1,600/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a breakfast island. Wifi and cable are included in the price of rent. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
600 S. Dearborn St., #310 (Printers Row)
Located at 600 S. Dearborn St., #310, here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,600/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Cable and internet are included in the price of rent. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
