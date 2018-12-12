REAL ESTATE

What will $1,700 rent you in Chicago, right now? | Hoodline

1355 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1904. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

212 E. Cullerton St., #PH09






First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 212 E. Cullerton St., #PH09. It's listed for $1,700/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the condo, there are floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4350 N. Broadway, #712 (Buena Park)





Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 4350 N. Broadway, #712 that's also going for $1,700/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. The unit boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1355 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1904 (Old Town)






Located at 1355 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1904, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,700/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3600 N. Lake Shore Drive (Lake View East)






Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3600 N. Lake Shore Drive.

The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1446 N. Dearborn St., #f2 (Gold Coast)






Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1446 N. Dearborn St., #f2. It's listed for $1,700/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, many windows, air conditioning, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)
