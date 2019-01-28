What will $1,700 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2217 W. Homer St., #G (Bucktown)
First up, there's this studio unit over at 2217 W. Homer St., #G. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 850 square feet of space.
In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, garden access, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3225 Southport, #UA-2F (Lakeview)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3225 Southport, #UA-2F. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, generous closet space and bay windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
222 N. Columbus Drive, #810 (The Loop)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 222 N. Columbus Drive, #810.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden cabinets. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats are permitted. There is no leasing fee with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2024 S. Wabash Ave., #202
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2024 S. Wabash Ave., #202 that's going for $1,700/month.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features a washer and dryer, a fireplace, a balcony, hardwood floors and natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1901 S. Calumet Ave., #2409
Finally, check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1901 S. Calumet Ave., #2409. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a balcony, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)