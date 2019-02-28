What will $1,700 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Chicago if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Broadway and Belmont (Lake View East)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Broadway and Belmont.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and a fitness center. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
3225 N. Southport Ave., #2F (Lakeview)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3225 N. Southport Ave., #2F. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1446 N. Dearborn St., #F2 (Gold Coast)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1446 N. Dearborn St., #F2 that's going for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
Clark and Deming (Park West)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Clark and Deming. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
