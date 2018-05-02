What will $1,700 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1718 N. Ashland Ave., #1f (Wicker Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 1718 N. Ashland Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1720 S. Michigan Ave., #30077 (Near South Side)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1720 S. Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and ample natural light. The building features garage parking, an elevator and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
1824 N. Paulina St., #1R (Bucktown)
Located at 1824 N. Paulina St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops and ample natural light. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1845 S. Michigan Ave. (Near South Side)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1845 S. Michigan Ave.
In the listing, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
1964 N. Lincoln Ave., #1 (Old Town)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1964 N. Lincoln Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, closet space, recessed lighting and a fireplace. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
