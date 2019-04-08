What will $1,700 rent you in the Gold Coast, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Gold Coast is currently hovering around $1,750.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
70 W. Burton Place, #2908
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 70 W. Burton Place, #2908.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck and on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $130 broker's fee.
1440 N. Lake Shore Drive, #12B
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1440 N. Lake Shore Drive, #12B. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
The building features garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there is hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $250 broker's fee.
1 E. Scott St., #1707
Here's a studio apartment at 1 E. Scott St., #1707 that's going for $1,699/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, secured entry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck and storage space. In the furnished unit, expect bamboo flooring and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
2 E. Oak St., #3403
Located at 2 E. Oak St., #3403, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,650/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
---
