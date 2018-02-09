What Will $1,800 Rent You In Lincoln Park, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
2230 North Orchard St., #404
Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2230 North Orchard St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, granite countertops and a fireplace. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and a bike room.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2300 N Commonwealth Ave., #6f
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 2300 N Commonwealth Ave. It's also listed for $1,800 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.
The building has a fitness center and a roof deck; In the unit, there are hardwood floors, air conditioning, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
2650 N Lakeview Ave., #406
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2650 N Lakeview Ave., which is going for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, a door man and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
