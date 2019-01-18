REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Chicago, right now?

7 S. Laflin St., #52. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

7 S. Laflin St., #52 (Near West Side)






There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 7 S. Laflin St., #52. It's listed for $1,900/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and a kitchen island. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1407 S. Michigan Ave., #616





Here's a 436-square-foot studio abode at 1407 S. Michigan Ave., #616 that's also going for $1,900/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness facility, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

2943 W. Diversey Ave., #2-E (Logan Square)






Next, check out this 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2943 W. Diversey Ave., #2-E. It's listed for $1,900/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

2138S Indiana Ave., Chicago






Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2138S Indiana Ave., Chicago. It's listed for $1,900/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

North Sangamon and West Huron streets (River West)





Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at North Sangamon and West Huron streets.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
