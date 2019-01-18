What will $1,900 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
7 S. Laflin St., #52 (Near West Side)
There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 7 S. Laflin St., #52. It's listed for $1,900/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and a kitchen island. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
1407 S. Michigan Ave., #616
Here's a 436-square-foot studio abode at 1407 S. Michigan Ave., #616 that's also going for $1,900/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness facility, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2943 W. Diversey Ave., #2-E (Logan Square)
Next, check out this 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2943 W. Diversey Ave., #2-E. It's listed for $1,900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2138S Indiana Ave., Chicago
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2138S Indiana Ave., Chicago. It's listed for $1,900/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
North Sangamon and West Huron streets (River West)
Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at North Sangamon and West Huron streets.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
