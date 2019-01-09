What will $2,000 rent you in Streeterville, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Streeterville is currently hovering around $1,948.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
200 E. Illinois St., #2312
Here's a 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 200 E. Illinois St., #2312 that's going for $2,000/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
680 N. Lake Shore Drive, #214
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 680 N. Lake Shore Drive, #214. It's also listed for $2,000/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 broker's fee.
910 N. Lake Shore Drive, #1216
Here's an 841-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 910 N. Lake Shore Drive, #1216 that's going for $1,995/month.
The building has garage parking, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
West Illinois, #1811
Then, check out this 726-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West Illinois, #1811. It's listed for $1,980/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
