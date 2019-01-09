REAL ESTATE

What will $2,000 rent you in Streeterville, right now?

200 E. Illinois St., #2312. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Streeterville?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Streeterville is currently hovering around $1,948.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

200 E. Illinois St., #2312







Here's a 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 200 E. Illinois St., #2312 that's going for $2,000/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

680 N. Lake Shore Drive, #214






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 680 N. Lake Shore Drive, #214. It's also listed for $2,000/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 broker's fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

910 N. Lake Shore Drive, #1216





Here's an 841-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 910 N. Lake Shore Drive, #1216 that's going for $1,995/month.

The building has garage parking, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

West Illinois, #1811






Then, check out this 726-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West Illinois, #1811. It's listed for $1,980/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Alderman rejects planned Lincoln Yards soccer stadium
What does $2,500 rent you in Old Town, today?
The most expensive real estate rentals in Chicago
What does $1,000 rent you in Chicago, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Former GOP lawmaker Nick Sauer charged after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife, MacKenzie, to divorce
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Show More
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Bears DC Vic Fangio to become head coach of Broncos, ESPN reports
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Couple trapped by 2 avalanches on mountain road
More News