What will $2,000 rent you in the Gold Coast, right now?

East Elm Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in the Gold Coast is currently hovering around $1,650.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,000 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1 E. Scott St., #1604






Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1 E. Scott St., #1604.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck and extra storage space. In the single-family home, there is an open living room floor plan, designer lighting, hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with views, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

East Elm Street






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located on Elm Street. It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 750 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there is hardwood and tile flooring, large windows, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a large bedroom. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1300 N. Astor St., #8D






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1300 N. Astor St., #8D that's going for $2,000/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and a residents lounge. In the unit, you will find an open living room floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows with views, designer appliances, a breakfast bar and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
