What will $2,100 rent you in Chicago, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,100/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
401 N. LaSalle St., #3212 (River North)
Listed at $2,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 401 N. LaSalle St., #3212.
The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
741 W. Fulton St., #121 (West Town)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 741 W. Fulton St., #121. It's also listed for $2,100/month.
The building offers garage parking, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
South Michigan Avenue and East 14th Street
Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at South Michigan Avenue and East 14th Street that's going for $2,100/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
550 W. Fulton St., #1-1505 (Fulton River District)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 550 W. Fulton St., #1-1505. It's listed for $2,100/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, central heating, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
West Van Buren and South Halsted streets (Greektown)
Located at West Van Buren and South Halsted streets, here's a 551-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,100/month.
The apartment boasts both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
