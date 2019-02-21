What will $2,100 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $2,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
741 W. Fulton St., #121 (West Town)
Listed at $2,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 741 W. Fulton St., #121.
The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center and an elevator. The unit features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
400 N. LaSalle St., #3211 (River North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 400 N. LaSalle St., #3211. It's also listed for $2,100/month.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony and an updated bathroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
744 N. Clark St., #803 (River North)
Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 744 N. Clark St., #803 that's going for $2,100/month.
The building offers assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a large bathroom, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $2100 broker's fee and $400 move-in fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
60 E. Scott St., #704 (Gold Coast)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 60 E. Scott St., #704. It's listed for $2,100/month.
The building features extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, new windows, built-in bookshelves, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
