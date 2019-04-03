What will $2,200 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Chicago with a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1030 N. State St., #23J (Near North)
Listed at $2,200/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1030 N. State St., #23J.
The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a door person. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
629 W. Lake St., #803 (West Loop Gate)
Here's a 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 629 W. Lake St., #803 that's also going for $2,200/month.
The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and central heating and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
701 N. Wells St., #1117 (River North)
Next, check out this 836-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 701 N. Wells St., #1117. It's listed for $2,200/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Animals are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
738 N. Hudson Ave., #2517 (River North)
Located at 738 N. Hudson Ave., #2517, here's a 655-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Animals are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
121 W. Wacker Drive, #1514 (The Loop)
Listed at $2,200/month, this 661-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 121 W. Wacker Drive, #1514.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, look out for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
