What will $2,200 rent you in River North, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.
Read on for the listings.
345 N LaSalle Dr., #1703
Listed at $2,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 345 N LaSalle Dr. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, carpeting, a balcony and air conditioning.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
510 W Erie St., #1504
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 510 W Erie St. It's also listed for $2,200/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
800 North LaSalle Dr. #1b
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 800 North LaSalle Dr. (at N LaSalle Dr. & W Chicago Ave.), which is going for $2,200/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, central heating and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge, a game room and a library.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
34 West Wolf Point Plaza, #C
Located at 34 West Wolf Point Plaza, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,151/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and a business center.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---
