What will $2,200 rent you in River North, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in River North?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

345 N LaSalle Dr., #1703




Listed at $2,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 345 N LaSalle Dr. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, carpeting and air conditioning.

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

510 W Erie St., #1504



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 510 W Erie St. It's also listed for $2,200/month. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and storage space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

34 West Wolf Point Plz., #C




Here's a studio apartment at 34 West Wolf Point Plz., which is going for $2,151/month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.

Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a business center. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

770 North LaSalle Dr., #3110




Located at 770 North LaSalle Dr., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,102/month. In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a balcony, granite countertops, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a residents lounge and a billiards room; Pets aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
