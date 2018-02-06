What will $2,200 rent you in the Gold Coast, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,200 / month.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
55 E Cedar St., #1
Listed at $2,175 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 55 E Cedar St. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, both air conditioning and central heating, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry; Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are welcome.(Check out the complete listing here.)
1550 N Lake Shore Dr., #17b
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment over at 1550 N Lake Shore Dr. It's listed for $2,100 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light.
Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1555 N Dearborn St., #4e
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1555 N Dearborn St., which is going for $2,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
