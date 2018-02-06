REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in the Gold Coast, right now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,200 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

55 E Cedar St., #1




Listed at $2,175 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 55 E Cedar St. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, both air conditioning and central heating, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry; Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are welcome.(Check out the complete listing here.)

1550 N Lake Shore Dr., #17b




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment over at 1550 N Lake Shore Dr. It's listed for $2,100 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light.

Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1555 N Dearborn St., #4e




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1555 N Dearborn St., which is going for $2,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News