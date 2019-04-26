What will $2,200 rent you in the Loop, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Loop is currently hovering around $2,000.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
320 S. Michigan Ave.
Listed at $2,175/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 320 S. Michigan Ave.
The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
201 N. Garland Court
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 201 N. Garland Court. It's listed for $2,136/month.
The building offers a fitness center, a swimming pool and a roof deck. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome, and there's a pet salon.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
25 W. Randolph St.
Here's a 606-square-foot studio at 25 W. Randolph St. that's going for $2,111/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. The building features a fitness center, a swimming pool and a roof deck. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
The rental doesn't require a leasing fee. Inquire about rent specials.
(See the full listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.