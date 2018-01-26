REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,200 Rent You In the West Loop, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the West Loop?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $2,200 / month.

Read on for the listings.

1000 W Washington Blvd., #413




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1000 W Washington Blvd.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here.)

1260 W Washington Blvd., #606




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1260 W Washington Blvd., which is going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony and stainless steel appliances.

The building features garage parking, an elevator and storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

250 North Jefferson St., #7532




Located at 250 North Jefferson St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,150/ month. In the semi-furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a business center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

