What Will $2,200 Rent You In the West Loop, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $2,200 / month.
Read on for the listings.
1000 W Washington Blvd., #413
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1000 W Washington Blvd.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here.)
1260 W Washington Blvd., #606
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1260 W Washington Blvd., which is going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony and stainless steel appliances.
The building features garage parking, an elevator and storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
250 North Jefferson St., #7532
Located at 250 North Jefferson St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,150/ month. In the semi-furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a business center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
