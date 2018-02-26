What Will $2,300 Rent You In Chicago, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
123 S Green St., #307b (Greektown)
Listed at $2,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 123 S Green St. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a balcony.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator, storage space, a fitness center, a doorman and a business center. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
160 E Illinois St., #804 (Streeterville)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home situated at 160 E Illinois St. It's also listed for $2,300 / month for its 805-square-feet of space. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a roof deck.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a patio and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
200 N Dearborn St., #2908 (Loop)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 200 N Dearborn St. that's going for $2,300 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a fitness center.
In the furnished apartment, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
303 West Ohio St., #2601 (River North)
Located at 303 West Ohio St., here's an 829-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,300/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management.
Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
501 N Clinton St., #2207 (West Town)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 501 N Clinton St. It's listed for $2,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
701 S Wells St., #1002 (Loop)
Located at 701 S Wells St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,300 / month. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a fireplace, a balcony and a walk-in closet.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator, storage space, on-site management, a business center, a fitness center and a library. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
