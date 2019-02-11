REAL ESTATE

What will $2,300 rent you in Chicago, right now?

400 E. Randolph St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

400 E. Randolph St., #3218 (New Eastside)






First up, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 400 E. Randolph St., #3218. It's listed for $2,300/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony and carpet floors. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

400 E. Ohio St., #3802 (Streeterville)






Also listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 E. Ohio St., #3802.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

221 W. Hubbard St., #1 Bed (River North)






Finally, check out this 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 221 W. Hubbard St., #1. It's listed for $2,300/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,600 rent you in Lincoln Park, today?
What does $1,800 rent you in Chicago, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Logan Square, explored
What does $1,900 rent you in Chicago, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News