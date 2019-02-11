What will $2,300 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
400 E. Randolph St., #3218 (New Eastside)
First up, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 400 E. Randolph St., #3218. It's listed for $2,300/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony and carpet floors. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
400 E. Ohio St., #3802 (Streeterville)
Also listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 E. Ohio St., #3802.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
221 W. Hubbard St., #1 Bed (River North)
Finally, check out this 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 221 W. Hubbard St., #1. It's listed for $2,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)