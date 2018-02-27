What Will $2,300 Rent You In Streeterville, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $2,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
160 E Illinois St., #804
Listed at $2,300 / month, this 805-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 160 E Illinois St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a roof deck. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
240 E Illinois St., #2503
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 240 E Illinois St. It's also listed for $2,300 / month. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
448 E Ontario St.
Here's a 1,243-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 448 E Ontario St. that's going for $2,295 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site management and a doorman. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
440 N McClurg Ct., #811
Located at 440 N McClurg Ct., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.