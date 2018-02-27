REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,300 Rent You In Streeterville, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Streeterville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $2,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

160 E Illinois St., #804




Listed at $2,300 / month, this 805-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 160 E Illinois St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a roof deck. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

240 E Illinois St., #2503




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 240 E Illinois St. It's also listed for $2,300 / month. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

448 E Ontario St.



Here's a 1,243-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 448 E Ontario St. that's going for $2,295 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site management and a doorman. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

440 N McClurg Ct., #811




Located at 440 N McClurg Ct., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News