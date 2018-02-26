What Will $2,300 Rent You In the West Loop, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,300 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
167 North Desplaines St.
Listed at $2,300 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 167 North Desplaines St. (at W Randolph St. & N Desplaines St.). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
353 North Desplaines St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 353 North Desplaines St. It's also listed for $2,300 / month. The building features concierge service, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge.
In the furnished apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
300 North Canal St., #331
Here's a studio apartment at 300 North Canal St., that's going for $2,279 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
In the building, look for a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge.
730 West Couch Pl.
Located at 730 West Couch Pl., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,235/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
