What will $2,500 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1730 N. Clark St. (Old Town Triangle)
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1730 N. Clark St.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, you can find hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and large closets. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
108 N. State St. (The Loop)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 108 N. State St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
611 S. Wells St., #28-08
Here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 611 S. Wells St., #28-08 that's going for $2,500/month.
The building features secured entry, a fitness center, a roof deck, assigned parking and an around-the-clock door person. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops, a marble-tiled bathroom and updated furnishings. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
240 E. Illinois St., #302 (Streeterville)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 240 E. Illinois St., #302. It's listed for $2,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $250 broker's fee.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
420 E. Waterside Drive, #614 (New Eastside)
Located at 420 E. Waterside Drive, #614, here's an 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, basic cable, internet and a residents' lounge. In the unit, expect air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
