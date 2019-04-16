What will $2,800 rent you in Chicago, this month?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago with a budget of $2,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
747 N. Wabash Ave., #1807 (Near North)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 747 N. Wabash Ave. It's listed for $2,800/month for its 760 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, round-the-clock on-site management, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, expect large windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
201 N. Garland Court, #3111 (The Loop)
Next, check out this 540-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 201 N. Garland Court, #3111. It's also listed for $2,800/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get designer furniture, a full kitchen, a dishwasher and a big-screen TV. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
505 N. McClurg Court, #1004 (Streeterville)
Located at 505 N. McClurg Court, #1004, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,800/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1552 N. North Park Ave., #308 (Old Town)
Here's a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1552 N. North Park Ave., #308, that's going for $2,755/month.
The building has storage and on-site management. In the apartment, there is central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large windows and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
20 N. Aberdeen St. (Near West Side)
Finally, check out this 1,026-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 20 N. Aberdeen St. It's listed for $2,750/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, designer paint, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
