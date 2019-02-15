REAL ESTATE

What will $3,200 rent you in Chicago, right now?

East Ohio Street and North McClurg Court. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $3,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

201 N. Garland Court, #3602 (The Loop)






First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 201 N. Garland Court, #3602. It's listed for $3,190/month for its 717 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, and storage space. In the furnished apartment, you'll find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

747 N. Wabash Ave., #1607 (Near North)






Here's a 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 747 N. Wabash Ave., #1607 that's also going for $3,190/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There is no broker's fee associated with this lease.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

West Bradley Place and North Halsted Street (Lakeview)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West Bradley Place and North Halsted Street. It's listed for $3,140/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include a heated swimming pool, a roof deck and a club room. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

East Ohio Street and North McClurg Court (Streeterville)






Located at East Ohio Street and North McClurg Court, here's a 1,010-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,113/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in close and air conditioning. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

