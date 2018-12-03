What will $900 rent you in Buena Park, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Buena Park is currently hovering around $1,315.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4236 N. Broadway, #205
Listed at $900/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4236 N. Broadway, #205.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building offers on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #106
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #106. It's also listed for $900/month for its 375 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are allowed.
4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #36937
Here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment at 4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #36937, that's going for $895/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
