REAL ESTATE

What will $900 rent you in Buena Park, right now?

4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #106. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Buena Park?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Buena Park is currently hovering around $1,315.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4236 N. Broadway, #205






Listed at $900/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4236 N. Broadway, #205.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building offers on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #106






Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #106. It's also listed for $900/month for its 375 square feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #36937






Here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment at 4070 N. Kenmore Ave., #36937, that's going for $895/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in University Village - Little Italy, explored
Renting in Chicago: What will $1,800 get you?
Lincoln Yards developers reveal scaled back plans to appease neighbors
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Park
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Bush returns to Washington to lie in state
West Side stabbing suspect arrested, police say
Video shows CPD officer beating teen with handcuffs at Roosevelt Red Line stop
27 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Woman stabbed to death while trying to homeless woman with baby
Man found guilty in killing of 4-year-old during robbery
Show More
Florida woman vanishes during trip to Costa Rica
Santa Claus struck by car at University of Oklahoma
Quick Tip: Avoiding possible Rigged Reviews
WATCH: George HW Bush arrives at U.S. Capitol to lie in state
Shark attacks boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
More News