What's the cheapest rental available in Andersonville, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Andersonville look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Andersonville via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
5301 Ashland, #UA-311
Listed at $950/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5301 Ashland, #UA-311, is 39.7 percent less than the $1,575/month median rent for a one bedroom in Andersonville.
The building offers on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
1445 W. Balmoral Ave., #GN
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1445 W. Balmoral Ave., #GN, which is going for $1,395/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site management and shared outdoor space. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
1467 W. Rascher Ave., #1
Then, there's this dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1467 W. Rascher Ave., #1, listed at $1,550/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the listing here.)