What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Belmont Cragin, Right Now?

If you're in the market for a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Belmont Cragin look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Belmont Cragin via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

2801 N Keating Ave., #204




Listed at $750 / month, this studio apartment, located at 2801 N Keating Ave., is 13.4 percent less than the $866 / month median rent for a studio in Belmont Cragin. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, three closets and plenty of natural light. Feline companions are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2546 N Laramie Ave., #1r




This studio apartment, situated at 2546 N Laramie Ave., is listed for $850 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

2951 N Long Ave., #2955-1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at 2951 N Long Ave., which, at 600-square-feet, is going for $850 / month. The unit features hardwood flooring, both central heating and air conditioning, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. (See the full listing here.)

5209 W Schubert Ave., #3




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 5209 W Schubert Ave., listed at $875 / month. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, ample natural light and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. (See the listing here.)

5804 West Altgeld St., #1st Floor



Listed at $900 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 5804 West Altgeld St. (at 2500 N Menard Ave.). In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and on-site management.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (Here's the listing.)
---

REAL ESTATE
