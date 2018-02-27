What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Boystown, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Boystown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
711 West Brompton Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 711 West Brompton Ave., is listed for $995 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
701 West Brompton Ave., #61
Here's a studio apartment at 701 West Brompton Ave., which is going for $1,020 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. (See the full listing here.)
635 West Roscoe St., #4a
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 635 West Roscoe St., is listed for $1,195 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a fireplace. Cats are welcome. The building offers outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. (See the listing here.)
639 West Roscoe St., #2T
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 639 West Roscoe St., which is also going for $1,195 / month. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
644 West Buckingham Pl.
Over at 644 West Buckingham Pl., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,195 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. (View the listing here.)
740 West Addison St., #W1
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 740 West Addison St. It's being listed for $1,260 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. (Here's the full listing.)
---
