What's the cheapest rental available in Bucktown, right now?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Bucktown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bucktown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1914 N. Wood St.
This studio, situated at 1914 N. Wood St., is listed for $1,250/month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find central air conditioning, high ceilings and ample storage space. This smoke-free building offers amenities including on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee; inquire about possible parking space.
2023 W. Webster Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2023 W. Webster Ave., which, at 650 square feet, is also going for $1,250/month.
In this top floor unit, anticipate high ceilings, an eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. It's a smoke-free building with amenities that include garage parking, an outdoor courtyard and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
2141 W. Webster Ave., #1R
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2141 W. Webster Ave., #1R, listed at $1,400/month.
In this renovated unit, expect to find air conditioning, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Building amenities include free on-site laundry and backyard garden. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
