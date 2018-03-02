REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chicago, Right Now?

5634 S Spaulding Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Chicago are hovering around $1,475. But how does the low-end pricing on a Chicago rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7845 S Langley Ave., #G




Listed at $550 / month, this studio garden apartment, located at 7845 S Langley Ave. in Grand Crossing, is 52.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.

The unit has tile flooring and a kitchenette.

(See the complete listing here.)

3045 W 63rd St., #200




This studio apartment, situated at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is also listed for $550 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1248 E 79th St., #203




Then there's this 500-square-foot apartment at 1248 E 79th St. in Avalon Park, listed at $600 / month.

In the sunny unit, look for hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building has security cameras and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)

7940 S Greenwood Ave.




Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence is located at 7940 S Greenwood Ave in Chatham.

The unit has hardwood floors, good storage space and ample natural lighting.

(Here's the listing.)

5634 S Spaulding Ave., #2F



This studio address, situated at 5634 S Spaulding Ave. in Gage Park, is listed for $600 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinetry and good natural lighting. The building has reserved parking.

(See the listing here.)

7856 South Eberhart Ave.




And here's a studio apartment at 7856 South Eberhart Ave. in Grand Crossing, which is going for $615 / month.

The bright studio has hardwood floors, granite countertops and plenty of closet space.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
