What's the cheapest rental available in Chicago, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7853 S. Loomis Blvd., #7853-313
Listed at $530/month, this studio apartment, located at 7853 S. Loomis Blvd., #7853-313 in Gresham, is 52.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,120/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, many windows, central heating, carpeted floors and large closets. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1637 W. 89th St.
This studio, situated at 1637 W. 89th St. in Gresham, is listed for $650/month.
The building features secured entry, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect carpet and hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, high ceilings and large closets. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2922 E. 79th St., #A
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 2922 E. 79th St., #A in South Shore, which, at 750 square feet, is also going for $650/month.
The building offers assigned parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, carpet and tile flooring, recessed lighting, white appliances, a breakfast bar and air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
7409 S. Eggleston Ave.
Then there's this 650-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7409 S. Eggleston Ave. in Englewood, listed at $650/month.
Gated entry, assigned parking and shared outdoor space are as building amenities. In the unit, look for tile flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and large closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
8122 S. Drexel Ave., #2N
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 8122 S. Drexel Ave., #2N in East Chatham, is listed for $675/month for its 693 square feet of space.
Building amenities include gated entry, on-site laundry, on-site management and shared outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, carpet and tile flooring, central heating and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
