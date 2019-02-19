What's the cheapest rental available in Chicago, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2850 W. 65th St.
Listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2850 W. 65th St. in the Marquette Park , is 60.3 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,512/month.
In the unit, look for eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring and central heating. Pets are not allowed. Section 8 housing accepted; credit score of 575 required.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
7856 S. Eberhart Ave., #2nd FL
Then there's this apartment at 7856 S. Eberhart Ave. in Chatham, listed at $630/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, closet space and central heating. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a move-in fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
2620 W. 64th St.
Listed at $650/month, this studio apartment is located at 2620 W. 64th St. in Marquette Park.
In the unit, anticipate central heating and hardwood flooring. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a $40.00 application fee and a $250 move-in fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
6243 S. Ashland Ave.
And here's a studio at 6243 S. Ashland Ave. in the Englewood, which is going for $650/month.
In this updated unit, you'll find sunlight, high ceilings and hardwood and new tile floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. This unit requires a move-in fee of $250.00 and a credit score of 600.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the listing here.)
8218 S. Drexel Ave., #2W
Finally, listed at $650/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 8218 S. Drexel Ave., #2W, in East Chatham.
In the unit, look for ample sunlight, central heating and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no security deposit required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.