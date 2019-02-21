What's the cheapest rental available in Edgewater Beach, right now?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,345, compared to a $1,509 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Edgewater Beach, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5710 N. Winthrop Ave.
Listed at $750/month, this studio, located at 5710 N. Winthrop Ave., is 24.6 percent less than the $995/month median rent for a studio in Edgewater Beach.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a large living room area, an updated bathroom and extra storage space. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $150 non-refundable fee.
5417 N. Kenmore Ave., #307
This studio apartment, situated at 5417 N. Kenmore Ave., #307, is listed for $795/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, new windows and large closets. Feline companions are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
5958 N. Kenmore Ave.
And here's a studio at 5958 N. Kenmore Ave., which is going for $875/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, large closets, a large living room, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. Feline companions are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
