What's the cheapest rental available in Evanston, right now?

860 Hinman Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for a new living arrangement on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Evanston look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Evanston via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

860 Hinman Ave., #425




Listed at $935/month, this studio apartment, located at 860 Hinman Ave., #425 in Main-Chicago , is 11.0 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Evanston, which is currently estimated at around $1,050/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a complimentary TV, a stove and closet space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

337 Custer Ave., #2W




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 337 Custer Ave., #2W, which is going for $980/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers, inquire elsewhere: neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

1303 Elmwood Ave.




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1303 Elmwood Ave. in Chicago-Dempster, which is going for $1,040/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Feline companions are permitted, but canines must abide elsewhere.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)
