REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Goose Island, right now?

854 N. Larrabee St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Goose Island look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,150, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Goose Island, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

830 W. Blackhawk St., #1201




This studio apartment, situated at 830 W. Blackhawk St., #1201, is listed for $1,660/month for its 546 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, a diswasher, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, a sundeck and a lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

759 W. Evergreen Ave., #A




Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 759 W. Evergreen Ave., #A, listed at $1,850/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome with additional fees.

(See the listing here.)

1000 N. Kingsbury St., #201N




Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1000 N. Kingsbury St., #201N.

The building offers garage parking, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

852 N. Larrabee St., #41




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 852 N. Larrabee St., #41, is listed for $1,993/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a terrace. Building amenities include garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

854 N. Larrabee St., #42




And finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 854 N. Larrabee St., #42, which is also going for $1,993/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, expect high ceilings, a balcony, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,400 rent you in Wrigleyville, right now?
Revised renderings of Union Station plan released
What will $1,300 rent you in Evanston, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Old Town, explored
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Track Category 2 storm as it begins lashing North Carolina coast
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
Jury finds ex-con killer Askew guilty; survivor speaks out
12th juror selected in Jason Van Dyke trial
Bakersfield shootings: All victims, gunman identified after deadly rampage in Kern County
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Police searching for suspect in robbery at Loop Blue Line station
Michelle Obama to launch book tour for memoir 'Becoming' in Chicago
Show More
Proposed CPD consent decree filed with federal court
CPS teacher receives $300,000 worth of school supplies live on GMA
Elgin elementary school closed due to mold
Retired teacher missing from Grant Park
Trump questions death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria
More News