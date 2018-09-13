What's the cheapest rental available in Goose Island, right now?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,150, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Goose Island, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
830 W. Blackhawk St., #1201
This studio apartment, situated at 830 W. Blackhawk St., #1201, is listed for $1,660/month for its 546 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, a diswasher, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, a sundeck and a lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
759 W. Evergreen Ave., #A
Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 759 W. Evergreen Ave., #A, listed at $1,850/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome with additional fees.
(See the listing here.)
1000 N. Kingsbury St., #201N
Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1000 N. Kingsbury St., #201N.
The building offers garage parking, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
852 N. Larrabee St., #41
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 852 N. Larrabee St., #41, is listed for $1,993/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a terrace. Building amenities include garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
854 N. Larrabee St., #42
And finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 854 N. Larrabee St., #42, which is also going for $1,993/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, expect high ceilings, a balcony, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)