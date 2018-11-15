What's the cheapest rental available in Lake View East, right now?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,427, compared to a $1,515 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lake View East, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
505 W. Belmont Ave., #6E L
Listed at $770/month, this studio apartment, located at 505 W. Belmont Ave., #6E L, is 26.3 percent less than the $1,045/month median rent for a studio in Lake View East.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a combination of hardwood and tile flooring along with ceiling fans and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
540 Roscoe, #282
Here's a studio apartment at 540 Roscoe, #282, which, at 400 square feet, is going for $840/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating along, closet space and carpeted flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
540 Wellington, #2170107
Then there's this 400-square-foot apartment at 540 Wellington, #2170107, also listed at $840/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
711 W. Belmont Ave., #407
Listed at $845/month, this studio apartment is located at 711 W. Belmont Ave., #407.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. The unit boasts central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
3825 Pine Grove, #303
And here's a studio condo at 3825 Pine Grove, #303, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $850/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
