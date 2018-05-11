REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Lincoln Park?

427 W. Belden Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Lincoln Park is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lincoln Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2119 N. Sedgwick St.




Listed at $850/month, this studio apartment, located at 2119 N. Sedgwick St., is 32.0 percent less than the $1,250/month median rent for a studio in Lincoln Park.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, look for carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a kitchenette and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

427 W. Belden Ave., #302nr




This studio apartment, situated at 427 W. Belden Ave., is listed for $970/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a spacious closet and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

429 W. Belden Ave., #B302




Here's a studio apartment at 429 W. Belden Ave., which, at 400-square-feet, is also going for $970/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, closet space and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

(See the full listing here.)

1215 W. Diversey Parkway, #1223




Then there's this apartment at 1215 W. Diversey Parkway, listed at $975/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Feline companions are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and bike storage.

(See the listing here.)

660 W. Wrightwood Ave., #207




This studio apartment, situated at 660 W. Wrightwood Ave., is listed for $1,020/month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, high ceilings, closet space, a breakfast bar, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
