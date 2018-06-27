What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,395, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3838 W. George St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3838 W. George St., is listed for $825/month for its 555 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, closet space and large windows. Feline companions are welcome.
3717 W. Belden Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3717 W. Belden Ave., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $850/month.
Building amenities include a small deck. The unit features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, large windows, ceiling fans and faux granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
1850 N. Humboldt Blvd., #109
Then there's this apartment at 1850 N. Humboldt Blvd., #109, listed at $895/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, a bike room, secured entry and parking. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
3943 W. Diversey Ave.
Listed at 915/month, this studio apartment is located at 2943 W. Dversey Ave.
The brick building features on-site laundry and on-site maintenance. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are permitted.
2536 N. Sawyer Ave.
Over at 2536 N. Sawyer Ave., there's this studio going for $950/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a new kitchen and ample closet space. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Inquire with the leasing department for full details.
