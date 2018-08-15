What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1742 N. Humboldt Blvd.
Listed at $825/month, this 375-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1742 N. Humboldt Blvd., is 22.8 percent less than the $1,068/month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Cats are welcome here.
1850 N. Humboldt Blvd.
Here's a studio at 1850 N. Humboldt Blvd., which is going for $895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
3943 W. Diversey Ave., #212
This studio apartment, situated at 3943 W. Diversey Ave., #212, is listed for $915/month.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted with additional fees, though restrictions apply.
2779 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Listed at $950/month, this studio is located at 2779 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis.
2781 N. Milwaukee Ave.
To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 2781 N. Milwaukee Ave. It's also being listed for $950/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, high ceilings, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Your cat is welcome here for additional fees.
