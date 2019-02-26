What's the cheapest rental available in Main-Chicago, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Main-Chicago rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
914 Sherman Ave., #J3
Listed at $895/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment, located at 914 Sherman Ave., #J3, is 4.7 percent less than the $939/month median rent for a studio in Main-Chicago.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a fenced yard. In the unit, look for central heating. Feline companions are welcome. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
860 Hinman Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 860 Hinman Ave., is listed for $925/month.
The renovated vintage apartment building features a fitness center, on-site laundry and a 24-hour engineer. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
917 Hinman Ave., #b1
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 917 Hinman Ave., #b1, which is going for $1,195/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
736 Reba Place, #G3
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 736 Reba Place, #G3, listed at $1,200/month.
In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring and garden access. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Expect a $50 cat fee, $300 move-in fee.
(Take a gander at the listing here.)
