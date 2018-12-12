What's the cheapest rental available in Old Town, right now? | Hoodline

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old Town look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old Town via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1220 N. LaSalle Drive, #2980
Listed at $1,187/month, this studio apartment, located at 1220 N. LaSalle Drive, #2980, is 20.9 percent less than the $1,500/month median rent for a studio in Old Town.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
1360 N. Sandburg Terrace, #2309
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1360 N. Sandburg Terrace, #2309, is listed for $1,450/month for its 490 square feet of space.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Look out for a $165.0 broker's fee.
1255 N. Sandburg Terrace, #710
Then there's this 700-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1255 N. Sandburg Terrace, #710, listed at $1,700/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises tiled and carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
1540 N. LaSalle St., #406
Also listed at $1,700/month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 1540 N. LaSalle St., #406.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, designer lighting, both air conditioning and central heating, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
