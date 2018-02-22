REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Portage Park, right now?

If you're seeking a new apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Portage Park look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Portage Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5600 West Leland Ave., #5604-1e




Listed at $795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5600 West Leland Ave., is 27.4 percent less than the $1,095 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Portage Park. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

3451 N Laramie Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 3451 N Laramie Ave., is listed for $895 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

4018 N Austin Ave., #A2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4018 N Austin Ave., which is going for $900 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, an eat-in kitchen and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

3238 N Long Ave., #1




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 3238 N Long Ave., listed at $950 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, storage space and a walk-in pantry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

4350 North Cicero Ave., #4358-2N




Listed at $985 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4350 North Cicero Ave. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, arched doorways, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. (Here's the listing.)
---

