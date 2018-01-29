REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Printers Row, right now?

If you're in the market for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Printers Row look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Printers Row via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

680 S Federal St., #307




Listed at $1,300/month, this studio apartment, located at 680 S Federal St., is 17.1 percent less than the $1,568/month median rent for a studio in Printers Row.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and storage. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

600 S Dearborn St., #405




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 600 S Dearborn St., is listed for $1,575/month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry.

Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (See the complete listing here.)

899 S Plymouth Ct., #805




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 899 S Plymouth Ct., which is going for $1,650/month. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, storage and on-site management.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

745 South Clark St.




Then there's this 815-square-foot apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 745 South Clark St. listed at $1,651/month. In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a residents lounge. (See the listing here.)

728 South Clark St.




Listed at $1,820 / month, this 886-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 728 South Clark St. (at S Clark St. & W Polk St.). Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
---

