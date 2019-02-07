What's the cheapest rental available in Ravenswood, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Ravenswood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
4502 N. Paulina St.
Listed at $775/month, this studio, located at 4502 N. Paulina St., is 23.6 percent less than the $1,015/month median rent for a studio in Ravenswood.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Feline owners, take heed: cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $185 application fee.
4546 Damen, #UA-104
Listed at $875/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4546 Damen, #UA-104.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment boasts central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
4440 N. Wolcott Ave.
This studio, situated at 4440 N. Wolcott Ave., is listed for $885/month.
Apartment amenities incentral heating, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Cats are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental
4552 N. Clark St., #315
Over at 4552 N. Clark St., #315, there's this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $900/month.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $50 application fee.
4452 N. Ashland Ave., #102
And finally, there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment at 4452 N. Ashland Ave., #102. It's being listed for $995/month.
The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
